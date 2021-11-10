Trending
Nov. 10, 2021 / 12:52 PM

Mamamoo's Hwasa to release 'Guilty Pleasure' single album

By Annie Martin
1/2
Hwasa (R), pictured with Mamamoo, will release "Guilty Pleasure," a new solo single album, in November. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hwasa will return with new solo music this month.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, will release the single album Guilty Pleasure on Nov. 24.

Mamamoo shared the news Wednesday alongside a teaser photo for the album. The picture shows Hwasa looking up at the sky while wearing a silver mesh top.

Mamamoo released a comeback trailer for Hwasa on Tuesday that featured unsettling water-themed imagery.

Hwasa released her debut solo EP, María, in June 2020. The mini album features the singles "Twit" and "María."

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group released the compilatioun album I Say Mamamoo: The Best and a music video for the song "Mumumumuch" in September.

Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein have also released solo projects.

