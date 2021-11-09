Trending
Nov. 9, 2021 / 1:08 PM

Mamamoo's Hwasa shares unsettling comeback trailer

By Annie Martin
Mamamoo's Hwasa shares unsettling comeback trailer
Hwasa (R), pictured with Mamamoo, released an atmospheric teaser for her new solo project. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hwasa is gearing up to release new music.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a comeback trailer for her new solo project Tuesday.

The unsettling teaser features water-themed imagery. Hwasa is seen opening her eyes underwater, sitting motionless in a tub, and being spilled out of a crate filled with water.

The trailer ends with a drenched Hwasa walking in the dark to answer a knocking at the door.

Hwasa released her debut solo EP, María, in June 2020. The mini album features the singles "Twit" and "María."

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best and a music video for the song "Mumumumuch" in September.

