Oct. 29, 2021 / 12:56 PM

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz are in love in new 'Best of Me' video

By Wade Sheridan
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz are in love in new 'Best of Me' video
Alicia Keys (L), and her husband, Swizz Beatz, star together in Keys' new music video for "Best of Me." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz express their love for each other in Keys' new music video for "Best of Me."

The singer is wearing a wedding dress and is holding a bouquet of paper flowers that feature musical notes while standing next to Swizz Beatz in the clip released on Friday.

The video also features what appears to be home videos of the couple as they share hugs and kisses. Keys and Swizz Beatz additionally spend time together with their kids.

"This song continues to give me chills. As do you @THEREALSWIZZ," Keys said on Twitter.

"Best of Me" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer and Soundcloud.

The song will appear on Keys' upcoming double album titled Keys. The double album, which is set for release on Dec. 10, will include "originals" and "unlocked" versions of each song.

Keys also released the unlocked version of "Best of Me" on Friday. The originals version is the one present in the music video. The unlocked version features a different beat and sound.

Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in August. The couple got married in 2010.

