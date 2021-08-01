Alicia Keys celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with Swizz Beatz

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is celebrating the 11th anniversary of her wedding to hip-hop star Swizz Beatz.

"Soulmates. Deeper then soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake," Keys, 40, wrote in an Instagram post Saturday, alongside a photo of her and Beatz, 42.

"My souls mirror. All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!! Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it's just getting better!! I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!! Here's to many many many many more!!!!!"

Keys later posted videos of highlights from their relationship, showing them laughing, dancing, drinking wine, swimming, cuddling on the couch and kayaking.

"Anniversary vibes!!! Real love zone!!" she wrote in the post.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have two sons -- 11-year-old Egypt and 6-year-old Genesis.