Oct. 18, 2021 / 1:40 PM

BET's Soul Train Awards is heading to the Apollo Theater on Nov. 28

The Apollo Theater in Harlem will host the 2021 Soul Train Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be taking place from the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York and air Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her.

This will be the first time ever that the awards show is taking place at the world famous Apollo Theater.

The Soul Train Awards honors the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop.

The 33rd annual event will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of classic music series Soul Train.

"Don Cornelius' brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of Love, Peace & Soul to a global audience. We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture with one unforgettable night of can't miss moments," Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET said in a statement.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted the 2020 Soul Train Awards for the third time.

Chris Brown was the big winner at the event winning Song of the Year for his collaboration with Young Thug titled "Go Crazy."

