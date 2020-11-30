Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chris Brown was the big winner at the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards. He took home four awards, including Song of the Year for "Go Crazy," his collaboration with Young Thug.

Brown also earned Best R&B/Soul Male Artist while "Go Crazy" additionally picked up Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance.

Summer Walker's Over It won Album of the Year, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Saint JHN and Wizkid won Video of the Year for "Brown Skin Girl" and Snoh Aalegra won Best New Artist.

H.E.R. won two awards including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford and Simpson songwriter's award for "I Can't Breathe."

Brandy won the Soul Train Certified Award and performed her songs "Say Something" and "Borderline."

Monica was honored with the Lady of Soul Award and performed a medley of her hit songs including "Everything To Me," "Angel Of Mine" and more.

Congratulations to one and only @MonicaDenise - our 2020 #SoulTrainAwards Lady of Soul Honoree! pic.twitter.com/RVDplEO3ny— BET (@BET) November 30, 2020

Legends Charlie Wilson and Smokey Robinson teamed up for a performance of "All Of My Love."

Aalegra, Cee-Lo Green, Lucky Dave and Babyface, Shanice, PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Stokley Bring, Jazmine Sullivan, Ella Mai also performed. Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold served as hosts.