Eminem poses for pictures at a party for his "Shade 45" Radio Channel in October 2004. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Eminem makes his way off the field prior to the Dallas Cowboys and San Diego Chargers game in December 2009. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Eminem performs at the 2014 Squamish Valley Music Festival in August 2014. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Eminem (R) and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson pose together during an unveiling ceremony honoring Jackson with the 2,686th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eminem has released an animated lyric video for "Alfred's Theme." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Eminem released on Wednesday a new animated lyric video for his song "Alfred's Theme."

The clip, available on YouTube, features horror-themed imagery that pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock films such as Vertigo and The Birds.

Advertisement

The track, which appeared on Eminem's album Music To Be Murdered By - Side B, samples the theme song from television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

"And I'm buddies with Alfred, we about to/ Disembowel them, gut 'em and scalp 'em/ This is about to be the bloodiest outcome/ 'Cause we going to make you bleed with every cut from this album," Eminem raps.

Music To Be Murdered By - Side B was surprise released by Eminem in December. The album, a sequel to Music To Be Murdered By, is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

Eminem sold his first set of NFTs or non-fungible tokens in April. The sale came after Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and singer Jack Harlow explained NFTs on Saturday Night Live by parodying the rapper's song "Without Me."