May 5 (UPI) -- Eminem released on Wednesday a new animated lyric video for his song "Alfred's Theme."

The clip, available on YouTube, features horror-themed imagery that pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock films such as Vertigo and The Birds.

The track, which appeared on Eminem's album Music To Be Murdered By - Side B, samples the theme song from television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

"And I'm buddies with Alfred, we about to/ Disembowel them, gut 'em and scalp 'em/ This is about to be the bloodiest outcome/ 'Cause we going to make you bleed with every cut from this album," Eminem raps.

Music To Be Murdered By - Side B was surprise released by Eminem in December. The album, a sequel to Music To Be Murdered By, is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

Eminem sold his first set of NFTs or non-fungible tokens in April. The sale came after Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and singer Jack Harlow explained NFTs on Saturday Night Live by parodying the rapper's song "Without Me."