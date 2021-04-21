April 21 (UPI) -- Eminem is set to sell his first non-fungible token or NFT, after Saturday Night Live performed a sketch on NFTs that parodied that rapper's song "Without Me."

Eminem, on Monday, had retweeted the SNL parody by Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and singer Jack Harlow alongside a thinking face emoji.

Nifty Gateway, an NFT marketplace, then announced on Twitter Tuesday that Eminem will be selling his first NFT on Sunday. It remains unclear what exactly Eminem's NFT will look like.

The 48-year-old also retweeted Nifty Gateway's announcement with a lightbulb emoji.

The sketch involved Davidson, Redd and Harlow discussing NFTs while performing a new version of "Without Me" using lyrics about the digital items. Davidson dressed up as Batman's partner Robin, which Eminem had done in the music video for "Without Me."

An NFT is a form of cryptocurrency and is a unique digital collectible. NFTs can include jpegs, video clips, art pieces or tweets that run on blockchain, a digital ledger that verifies authenticity.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold the first-ever tweet that he sent in 2006 as an NFT for over $2.9 million. Dorsey said that he will convert the money made from the tweet into Bitcoin and donate it to charity GiveDirectly, which helps those in Africa who live in poverty.