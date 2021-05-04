May 4 (UPI) -- Brad Paisley announced on Tuesday a new 2021 U.S. tour with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe.

The country star will be kicking the tour off on June 5 in Panama city Beach, Fla., at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Paisley will also be taking part in Nashville's July Fourth celebration Let Freedom Sing!

Tickets are available now for all dates through Paisley's official website. A portion of all ticket sales will go to Paisley's nonprofit, charity grocery store named The Store.

Paisley has also partnered with Vanderbilt Health to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people. I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine - there's light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that take the shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather," he said in a statement.

Paisley will additionally be co-headlining the 2021 Concert for Legends with Lynyrd Skynyrd on Aug. 9. The event wraps up the 2021 Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

Here is the full list of dates for Brad Paisley's 2021 U.S. tour

June 5 -- Panama City Beach, Fla., at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

July 4 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Let Freedom Sing!

July 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

July 9 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 17 -- Hinckley, Minn., at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 22 -- Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 -- Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Aug. 14 -- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavillion

Aug. 15 -- Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Lima, Ohio at Allen County Fair

Aug. 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Aug. 27 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 10 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 -- Clarkson, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 23 -- Doswell, Va., at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park

Sept. 24 -- West Springfield, Mass., at Court of Honor Stage

Sept. 26 -- Bloomsburg, Pa., at Bloomsburg Fair

Sept. 30 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at ISLETA Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 9 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre