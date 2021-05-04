May 4 (UPI) -- Brad Paisley announced on Tuesday a new 2021 U.S. tour with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe.
The country star will be kicking the tour off on June 5 in Panama city Beach, Fla., at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Paisley will also be taking part in Nashville's July Fourth celebration Let Freedom Sing!
Tickets are available now for all dates through Paisley's official website. A portion of all ticket sales will go to Paisley's nonprofit, charity grocery store named The Store.
Paisley has also partnered with Vanderbilt Health to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people. I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine - there's light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that take the shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather," he said in a statement.
Paisley will additionally be co-headlining the 2021 Concert for Legends with Lynyrd Skynyrd on Aug. 9. The event wraps up the 2021 Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.
Here is the full list of dates for Brad Paisley's 2021 U.S. tour
June 5 -- Panama City Beach, Fla., at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
July 4 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Let Freedom Sing!
July 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
July 9 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 17 -- Hinckley, Minn., at Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
July 22 -- Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater
July 23 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 9 -- Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Aug. 14 -- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavillion
Aug. 15 -- Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- Lima, Ohio at Allen County Fair
Aug. 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Aug. 27 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 10 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 -- Clarkson, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 23 -- Doswell, Va., at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park
Sept. 24 -- West Springfield, Mass., at Court of Honor Stage
Sept. 26 -- Bloomsburg, Pa., at Bloomsburg Fair
Sept. 30 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at ISLETA Amphitheatre
Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 9 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre