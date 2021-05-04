May 4 (UPI) -- Pink will be honored at the Billboard Music Awards this month.

Billboard said Tuesday that Pink, 41, will perform and receive the Icon Award at the awards show May 23.

The Icon Award "recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself." Previous recipients include Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!" Pink said in a statement.

"I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder," she added. "It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

.@Pink will receive the Icon Award AND perform at the #BBMAs, may 23 at 8ET/5PT on NBC !!! #IconPINK pic.twitter.com/KSh7m1jYrA— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 4, 2021

This year's event will mark Pink's first Billboard Music Awards performance in five years.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Jonas Brothers singer and The Voice coach Nick Jonas will host the show, following Kelly Clarkson's three-year stint as host.

Billboard has yet to announce this year's nominees. Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

Pink released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in 2019. The album features the singles "Walk Me Home," "Can We Pretend" featuring Cash Cash, "Hurts 2B Human" featuring Khalid and "Love Me Anyway" featuring Chris Stapleton.