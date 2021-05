Eric Church performs during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins game in 2016 in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber attends unveiling ceremony honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with the 2,685th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Morgan Wallen attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of "Cats" in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Young Thug (L), seen here with Jerrika Karlae, has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this week. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2 by Young Thug & Various Artists is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version,) followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Justin Bieber's Justice at No. 4 and Eric Church's Heart at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 6, Greta Van Fleet's The Battle at Garden's Gate at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 9 and Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 10.