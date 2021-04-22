April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is gearing up for the release of its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a "night version" concept film for their EP Guess Who on Thursday.

The video features Itzy member Yuna, who is seen walking at night. The singer poses for the camera against a pitch black background.

Itzy also shared a night version teaser image featuring Yuna.

Itzy previously released a "night version" concept film featuring Lia. The video shows Lia picking up a pay phone to make a call and ends with the sound of a busy signal.

Guess Who features the title track "M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning." Itzy will release the EP on April 30.

Itzy last released the English version of its single album Not Shy in January.

Itzy consists of Yuna, Lia, Yeji, Ryujin and Chaeryeong. The group made its debut in 2019.