April 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is gearing up for the release of its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a "night version" concept film for their EP Guess Who on Monday.

The video features Itzy member Lia, who is seen picking up a pay phone to make a call. The teaser ends with the sound of a busy signal.

Itzy also shared a night version teaser image featuring Lia.

Itzy previously released "night version" and "day version" concept films featuring Yeji. The day version video shows Yeji with red hair and wearing a red dress and red mascara.

Guess Who features the title track "M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning." Itzy will release the EP on April 30.

Itzy last released the English version of its single album Not Shy in January.

Itzy consists of Lia, Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.