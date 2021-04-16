April 16 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett will return to the stage during a new tour this year.
The 31-year-old country music singer announced new dates for his Center Point Road tour Friday.
The Center Point Road tour was originally scheduled to begin in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will now begin Aug. 13 in Orange Beach, Ala., and end Oct. 9 in Raleigh, N.C.
Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett will open for Rhett at different points of the tour.
"Turns out we've been dreaming of Aug 2021 for a while now - SO pumped to see y'all on the #CenterPointRoadTour this year and to have @coleswindell & gabbybarrett_ out with us," Rhett wrote on Instagram.
Existing tickets are valid for the new dates, while tickets for the new shows go on sale April 23.
"I can't even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew," Rhett said in a statement. "We've dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There's no feeling in the world like it -- see y'all out there!"
The tour is in support of Rhett's fourth studio album, Center Point Road, released in May 2019. The album features the singles "Look What God Gave Her," "Remember You Young" and "Beer Can't Fix."
Here's the full list of new dates for Rhett's Center Point Road tour:
Aug. 13 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 14 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amiphitheater
Aug. 20 - Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 22 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC
Aug. 26 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 28 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Sept. 3 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 17 - Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 18 - Boston, at Xfinity Center
Sept. 23 - Cincinnati, at Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 24 - Indianapolis, at Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 25 - Chicago, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Oct. 1 - Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 - St. Louis, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Oct. 7 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct. 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek