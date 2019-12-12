Thomas Rhett to launch 'Center Point Road' tour in May

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett is going on tour in summer 2020.

The 29-year-old country music singer shared plans Thursday on Twitter for his Center Point Road tour featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy.

"Let's gooo - the #CenterPointRoadTour is coming to y'all in 2020! Bringing my buddies @coleswindell & @HardyMusic with me. On sale details to come in Jan," he wrote.

Rhett will play 26 U.S. shows during the tour, which begins with a pair of shows May 29 and 30 in Gilford, N.H. The tour ends Aug. 29 in Bristow, Va.

Swindell and Hardy shared their excitement in tweets Thursday.

"Me and @ThomasRhett talked about touring together years ago. I always hoped we could find a way to make it happen someday! It's official now.. can't wait to throw down on the #CenterPointRoadTour with TR & @HardyMusic," Swindell wrote. "Gonna be a damn good summer."

"I'm so excited to join my boys @ThomasRhett and @coleswindell on the #CenterPointRoadTour," Hardy added.

Rhett released his album Center Point Road in May. The album includes the singles "Look What God Gave Her" and "Remember You Young."

Rhett announced in July that he's expecting his third daughter with his wife, Lauren Akins. The couple are already parents to 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James. Rhett said in November that his daughters have changed his music.

Here is the full list of dates for the Center Point Road tour:

May 29-30 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 5 -- Indianapolis, at Ruoff Music Center

June 6 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 7 -- Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

June 11 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 12 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion

June 19 -- Tampa, Fla., at Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheater

July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Salt Lake City, at USANA Amphitheater

July 24 -- Boise, Idaho, at Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 30 -- Sacramento, at Toyota Amphitheater

July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 -- Phoenix, at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 8 -- Albuquerque, at Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC

Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live