April 9 (UPI) -- J Balvin and Khalid have joined forces and released a joint single on Friday, titled "Otra Noche Sin Ti," alongside an accompanying music video.

The music video was released onto YouTube while the track can be streamed through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.

"Otra Niche Sin Ti" features Balvin delivering lyrics in Spanish with Khalid singing in English.

Colin Tilley directed the music video, which features the duo performing inside of a mystical looking forest filled with fog.

"Otra Noche Sin Ti" will appear on Balvin's next studio album. The 35-year-old last released Colores in March 2020.