April 9 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis performed her song "Telepatía" from her album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) on The Tonight Show.

Uchis was surronded by white lights and sang on top of a small set of stairs during the performance on Thursday.

The singer was in a dark setting that was highlighted by a full moon in the background. Uchis donned a revealing white ensemble to perform the Spanish-language track.

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) was released in November and also contains the single "Aquí Yo Mando" featuring Rico Nasty.

The release represents Uchis' first Spanish-Language album after releasing Isolation in 2018.

Lil Tjay and Blackpink's Rose have also performed on The Tonight Show in recent weeks.