April 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 24-year-old K-pop star shared a preview Tuesday of his video for the song "Antidote."

The teaser shows several dramatic scenes of Kang, including one of him reaching out, one of him surrounded by yellow mannequin parts, and one of him running.

"Antidote" is the title track from Kang's forthcoming EP, Yellow. The mini album also features the songs "Digital," "Paranoia," "Misunderstood" featuring Omega Sapien and "Save U" featuring Wonstein.

Kang released a schedule for Yellow in March. He also shared a comeback trailer for the EP that features him singing the word "antidote."

Kang will release Yellow and the full "Antidote" music video April 13.

Kang previously released the solo EPs Color on Me, Cyan and Magenta. He came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018.