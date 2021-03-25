March 25 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is teasing his new EP.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old K-pop star released a comeback trailer for the mini album, titled Yellow.

The video shows Kang lounging at home. At the end of the trailer, Kang raises a glass of water to take a drink and is heard singing "antidote" in the background.

Kang shared a schedule for Yellow on Tuesday. He will release the EP and a full music video April 13.

Kang announced his comeback last week. He shared a digital cover for Yellow on Sunday featuring a yellow gem.

Kang previously released the EPs Color on Me, Cyan and Magenta. He last released the single "Paranoia" in February.

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018.