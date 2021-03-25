March 25 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette, Black Pumas, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros and more are scheduled to perform at upcoming virtual charity concert Set Break on April 10.

Set Break comes from Backline, a nonprofit organization aimed at improving mental health and wellness in the music industry.

Fans can tune into the show starting at 4 p.m. EDT on the Relix Channel on Twitch. The show is free and viewers will be encouraged to donate to organizations like Backline.

Sara Bareilles, Ben Folds, Dawes, Galactic, DJ Millie, Lake Street Dive, Larkin Poe, Leon Bridges, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, Oteil Burbridge, Sara Kays, Adeline, American Authors, K. Flay, Deer Tick and more are also set to perform.

The event will also feature conversations with The Black Mental Health Alliance and the Tour Research Health Initiative along with wellness experiences from Wanderlust, Breathwrk, The Big Quiet and Meditation Studio by Muse.

"Set Break will demonstrate the music industry's resilience, more than a year after the pandemic devastated our livelihoods. Backline has provided a safe place to land for industry workers during this time, and the event will bring together fans, artists and organizations who all believe in the cause and want to create a safer and more support environment for music to thrive," Backline executive director Hilary Gleason said in a statement.