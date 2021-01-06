Jan. 6 (UPI) -- John Fogerty comments on the COVID-19 pandemic, the late George Floyd and more in his new music video for "Weeping in the Promised Land."

Fogerty performs the new song outside on a piano that is located at the top of a hill in the clip released Wednesday on YouTube.

The video also includes footage of empty streets, healthcare workers struggling and the nationwide protests that took place following the killing of Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"Out in the street, on your neck with a knee/ All the people are crying your last words/ I can't breathe," Fogerty sings about Floyd.

Fogerty, the singer, songwriter, lead guitarist and leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, last released the album Fogerty's Factory in November. The project featured the musician covering Creedence Clearwater Revival songs with his adult children.