Dec. 28 (UPI) -- KISS announced on Monday a New Year's Eve concert set to take place at Atlantis in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that can be live streamed at home by paying audiences.

The KISS 2020 Goodbye show will use over 50 cameras, 360-degree views and pyrotechnics to deliver an epic event, the band said.

Fans can live stream the concert starting at $39.99 with Deluxe and VIP Packages also available. The concert can be viewed once over a 24-hour period.

The live stream will be presented in 1080p definition. A live pre-show will be available to stream for free.

Landmarks Live is producing KISS 2020 Goodbye, which will also feature live fans in attendance along with a stage crew.

"After nine months of this pandemic darkness the world may finally be seeing the light of day. On New Year's Eve, KISS will rock the heavens, shake the earth and blaze the way out of 2020 with the largest and most bombastic celebration in our and anyone else's history. We all need it. We all deserve it. Here's to 2021," KISS said in a statement.