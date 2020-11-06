Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 52-year-old Australian singer performed her single "Say Something" on the ABC morning show Friday.

In a remote video, Minogue performed "Say Something" on a stage decorated with lights that were coordinated to the music.

"Say Something" is the lead single from Minogue's 15th studio album, Disco. The album was released Friday and also features the single "Magic."

In an interview with GMA, Minogue shared her inspiration for the new album.

"I think disco's in my system from being a child, about 8, 9 or 10, and playing my parents' records. Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, ABBA. There are so many incredible all-time disco inspirations, so that is where I was heading," she said.

Minogue originally released "Say Something" in July. She shared a music video for the song the next month that shows her dancing among the stars and riding atop a gold horse statue.

Disco is Minogue's first album since Golden, released in 2018. In the interim, she collaborated with Tove Lo on the 2019 single "Really Don't Like U."