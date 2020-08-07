Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue is back with a new music video.

The 52-year-old singer released a video Friday for her song "Say Something."

"The #SAYSOMETHING video is OUT NOW! Sending LOVE!" Minogue tweeted.

Minogue sparkles in the video, which features glittering, galactic-inspired visuals. Minogue is seen dancing among the stars and riding atop a gold horse statue.

In "Say Something," Minogue sings about being distant from a loved one and asks them to tell her how they're feeling.

"We're a million miles apart, in a thousand ways," she sings. "'Cause love is love, it never ends / Can we all be as one again?"

"Say Something" appears on Minogue's forthcoming 15th studio album, Disco. Minogue will release the album Nov. 6.

Disco will be Minogue's first album since Golden, released in April 2018. Minogue described her new album as "grown-up disco" in an interview with British GQ in May.

"[It's] difficult even for me to explain," she said. "But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun."

Minogue most recently collaborated with Tove Lo on the 2019 single "Really Don't Like U."