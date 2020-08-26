Aug. 26 (UPI) -- British electronic music duo Disclosure is back with new music.

The duo, consisting of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, released the song "Birthday" featuring Kehlani and Syd on Wednesday.

Advertisement

On "Birthday," Kehlani and Syd sing about reaching out to an ex on their birthday.

"Can I call you on your birthday? / Just to make sure that you're okay / Would you prefer it if I'd go ghost? / And let you go your own way," Syd sings.

"Birthday" appears on Disclosure's forthcoming third studio album, Energy. The duo will release the album Friday.

Energy also features the singles "Know Your Worth," "Ecstasy," "Energy," "My High" and "Douha (Mali Mali)." Guy Lawrence said in a statement that "Birthday" is the oldest song on the album.

"It's the oldest song on the album by far so has definitely stood the test of time and deservedly made the cut," Guy Lawrence said. "And the addition of Kehlani just took it to the next level and turned into a fire duet."

Disclosure will host a special event in Minecraft, the Disclosure Minecraft Energy Experience, to celebrate Energy's release. Beginning Friday, fans can explore an immersive realm in Minecraft inspired by the landscape image on the Energy album cover.

Energy is Disclosure's first album since Caracal, released in September 2015.