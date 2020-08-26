Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Country music singer Mickey Guyton is going to be a mom.

The 37-year-old recording artist is expecting her first child with her husband, Grant Savoy.

Guyton shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a sonogram.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself. I'm so excited to announce that I'm having a baby!" Guyton captioned the post.

"My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters," she said. "I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom."

Actress Chrissy Metz and singers Kalie Shorr, Caitlyn Smith and Jessy Wilson were among those to congratulate Guyton in the comments.

"Congratulations, Mickey! You are going to be everything this sweet one needs," Metz wrote.

"Congrats, Mama! So happy for you!!!" Smith added.

"MICKEYYYYYYYYYYYYY congratulations, my love," Wilson said.

Guyton showed her baby bump in a photo on Instagram Stories.

"God sent me an angel in these dark times and I am beyond grateful and terrified and all of the things," she wrote.

Guyton and Savoy married in June 2017.

Guyton is known for the singles "Better Than You Left Me," "Heartbreak Song" and "Black Like Me." She released a second, self-titled EP in June 2015.