Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus teased the official music video for her new single titled "Midnight Sky" to premiere late Thursday night.

Cyrus and backup dancers clad in black bodices and Chanel jewelry are featured in the tease on Twitter of the single and video to premiere at 11:45 p.m. EDT Thursday with link included to her website.

Last week, the singer announced that the new single, "Midnight Sky," would be released Friday with pre-order available on her website.

"I know it feels like you've been waiting forever and ever .... but no more .... She is finally here," Cyrus tweeted.

The single is set to appear on her seventh studio album titled She is Miley Cyrus. Last year she released an EP called She is Coming and three years ago she released her sixth studio album Younger Now.