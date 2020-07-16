View this post on Instagram

July 16 (UPI) -- German hard rock band Rammstein has rescheduled the North American leg of its 2020 tour.

The group announced new dates for its stadium tour Thursday after postponing the shows to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Rammstein are very happy to announce the rescheduled dates for their North America Tour today!" the post reads.

The tour now begins Aug. 22, 2021, in Montreal, Québec, and ends Oct. 1 in Mexico City. Tickets are available now.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticketholders unable to attend the new dates are eligible for a refund.

The previously scheduled concert in Washington, D.C., has been canceled due to scheduling issues.

Rammstein previously rescheduled the European leg of the tour to 2021.

Rammstein released its seventh, untitled studio album in May 2019. The band kicked off its stadium tour in Europe the same month.

Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of Rammstein's 2021 tour:

Aug. 22 - Montreal, Québec, at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

Sept. 1 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

Sept. 3 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 8 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

Sept. 10 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

Sept. 30 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Foro Sol

Oct. 1 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Foro Sol