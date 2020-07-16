Quavo (R) and Saweetie attend the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Quavo (L) and Saweetie discussed their romance in the August issue of GQ. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Quavo and Saweetie credit their relationship with helping them grow.

Quavo, 29, a member of the hip hip group Migos, and Saweetie, 26, a rapper, discussed their romance in the August issue of GQ magazine.

Quavo and Saweetie were first linked in 2018 after Saweetie appeared in Quavo's "Workin' Me" music video. The couple hinted at marriage in May 2019 after Saweetie caught the bouquet at Quavo's sister's wedding.

In the GQ interview, Quavo, born Quavious Marshall, and Saweetie, born Diamonté Harper, both said their relationship has changed them for the better.

"Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator," Saweetie said.

"I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him -- not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté," she added. "I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him."

Quavo said he and Saweetie are their most genuine selves when they are around each other.

"When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie [expletive] go out the window and the Quavo [expletive] go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me," the rapper said.

"I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman," he added.

Quavo shared a candid photo with Saweetie while celebrating her 26th birthday this month.

"Happy 26th Birthday Baby," he captioned the post. "Y'all Wish My Queen Happy Bday!"

Quavo and Migos are expected to release their fourth studio album this year. Saweetie, who is known for the singles "Icy Grl" and "My Type," is expected to release her debut studio album this year.