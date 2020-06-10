June 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up for its Festa 2020 celebration.
The K-pop stars shared a teaser for the celebration Wednesday that shows the members recreating their first birthday party.
In the video, the members of BTS prepare food and cake and reflect on their time together as a group.
BTS will celebrate the seventh anniversary of its debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool, on June 12. The group has a number of events planned leading up to the official anniversary.
Last week, BTS released a special family portrait in honor of the anniversary.
BTS is also focused on social causes. The group voiced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.
BTS fans have helped raise over $1 million in donations for BLM since June 1.
