June 1 (UPI) -- Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have postponed their joint summer stadium tour until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bands made the announcement on Monday. The original stadium tour was set to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville.

Advertisement

"The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly," the rock legends said in a joint statement on Twitter.

"Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year!" they continued.

The tour was set to bring Motley Crue back on the road together following the release of their Netflix biopic The Dirt. Poison was set to tour with its original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

The Doobie Brothers announced in May that they were postponing their planned 50th anniversary tour to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.