April 15 (UPI) -- Thom Yorke of Radiohead announced on Wednesday that his solo, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour, will take place during the fall in the U.S. starting in September.

The tour was originally scheduled to begin in March. but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are still valid for the new tour dates. Most venues from the original tour schedule remain the same except for the Fairfax, Virginia show which will now take place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The Chicago show has also moved and will be taking place from the Auditorium Theater instead of the United Center. The concert scheduled for Fairfax, Va., has been canceled.

Yorke's last solo album titled Anima, was released in June. Tomorrow's Modern Boxes is the name of Yorke's second solo album which was released in 2014.

Radiohead has started to perform live shows on YouTube amid the pandemic.

Here is the full list of rescheduled North American dates for Thom Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour

Sept. 27 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Oct. 2 -- New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 3 -- New York, N.Y., at Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 4 -- New York, N.Y., at Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 6 -- Chicago, Ill., at Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 13 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 19 -- Denver, Colo., at Mission Ballroom