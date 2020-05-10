Aidy Bryant arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- This weekend's Saturday Night Live included a music video called "Let Kids Drink," aimed at parents who are at home social-distancing with their children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Singing the comedic song are cast members Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim and Mikey Day. Josh Gad, one of the stars of the animated Frozen franchise, also has a cameo.

A line of text at the bottom of the screen said the appearance of his cartoon character Olaf was not approved by Disney.

Babies, children and young teens are seen drinking various alcoholic beverages throughout the video, which is described as a public service announcement.

Lyrics to the song went: "Well, Mother's Day is Sunday and Father's Day's in June. It's been a hard-ass time for families, feel like the animals in the zoo.

"Parents need some help these days. Kids could use some, too. So, given the special circumstance, we'd like to introduce a special rule: Let kids drink. Just like mom and dad. If they got a little buzz on, would it really be that bad? Let kids drink. Just a couple of sips. They'll be happier and funnier and they'll fall asleep by 6."

The video was filmed remotely in the homes of the cast members. The episode was the Season 45 finale of SNL.