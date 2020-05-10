Ruthie Ann Mile has given birth to a daughter two years after she was struck by a car that also killed her 4-year-old. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Stage and television actress Ruthie Ann Miles announced on Instagram she has given birth to a daughter.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth!" the Tony winner wrote across Saturday's photo of her newborn's tiny feet.

She did not say exactly when the child was born, but captioned the photo, " 3 generations of April Babies."

Miles turned 37 on April 21.

The actress announced her pregnancy in March.

Miles, who is married to Jonathan Blumenstein, was also seven months pregnant when she and her 4-year-old daughter were struck by a car while walking in New York two years ago. Her unborn baby and her daughter died because of the incident.

The driver later took her own life.

Miles' credits include Avenue Q and The King and I. She also played a recurring role on the TV show The Americans.