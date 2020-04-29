April 29 (UPI) -- Pop rock trio Haim is back with new music.

The band, consisting of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, released a single and music video for the song "I Know Alone" on Wednesday.

The video shows the siblings performing a choreographed dance on a basketball court. Jake Schreier directed the video remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Danielle Haim said in an Instagram post Tuesday that "I Know Alone" has taken on a new meaning since the health crisis.

"the first lyric we wrote was 'i know alone like no one else does.' this came from feeling like I was in the deepest spiral of being alone and feeling like i felt loneliness deeper than anyone ever had," the singer and musician wrote.

"Now with everything going on 'alone' feels like a ritual," she said. "only I know my own little secret routine on these days of being by myself and I almost take comfort in it. It's my own way of staying sane in my alone-ness and its really helping me get through this."

Danielle Haim said she hopes the song will bring fans "a little comfort in this crazy time."

"I Know Alone" appears on Haim's forthcoming album, Women in Music Pt. III. The album was initially slated for release April 24, but was delayed in March due to the pandemic. The album is now scheduled for release June 26.

Women in Music Pt. III is Haim's first album since Something to Tell You, released in 2017. The album also features the singles "Summer Girl," "Now I'm in It," "Hallelujah" and "The Steps."