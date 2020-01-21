Alicia Keys arrives for the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event on December 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alicia Keys has announced a new world tour that will begin in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys announced on Tuesday a 2020 world tour in support of her upcoming album titled Alicia, which will be released on March 20.

The world tour will bring the singer across Europe and North America starting on June 5 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday at 9 a.m. local time.

Alicia will include the singles "Underdog," "Time Machine" and "Show Me Love." Keys will be performing onstage new material and her classic songs such as "No One," "If I Ain't Got You" and "Girl on Fire," among others.

Keys is also the host of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday and will releasing her book More Myself on March 31.

Here is the full list of European dates for Alicia Keys' 2020 world tour

June 5 -- Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

June 7 -- Manchester, U.K., at Manchester Arena

June 8 -- Birmingham, U.K., at Birmingham Arena

June 10 -- London, U.K., at The O2

June 12 -- Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

June 14 -- Hamburg, Germany, at Barclaycard Arena

June 16 -- Stockholm, Sweden, at Ericsson Globe

June 17 -- Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum

June 19 -- Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 20 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle

June 25 -- Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

July 1 -- Paris, France, at Accorhotels Arena

July 4 -- Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Center

July 7 -- Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

July 9 -- Bordeaux, France, at Arkea Arena

July 11 -- Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, at Rockhal

July 14 -- Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

July 17 -- Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena

July 18 -- Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

July 20 -- Krakow, Poland, at Tauron Arena

Here are the full list of North American dates for Alicia Keys' 2020 world tour

July 28 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

July 30 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 4 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 -- Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion

Aug. 7 -- Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 9 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 11 -- Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 14 -- New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 16 -- Toronto, Canada at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 18 -- Detroit, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 21 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 25 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 26 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

Aug. 27 -- Denver, Colo., at Bellco Theatre

Aug. 30 -- Seattle, Wash., at WAMU Theater

Aug. 31 -- Vancouver, Canada at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 2 -- Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

Sept. 4 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic

Sept. 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre

Sept. 11 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 15 -- Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

Sept. 16 -- Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 19 -- Orlando, Fla., at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 20 -- Tampa, Fla., at Hard Rock Event Center

Sept. 22 -- Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Arena