Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys announced on Tuesday a 2020 world tour in support of her upcoming album titled Alicia, which will be released on March 20.
The world tour will bring the singer across Europe and North America starting on June 5 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday at 9 a.m. local time.
Alicia will include the singles "Underdog," "Time Machine" and "Show Me Love." Keys will be performing onstage new material and her classic songs such as "No One," "If I Ain't Got You" and "Girl on Fire," among others.
Keys is also the host of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday and will releasing her book More Myself on March 31.
Here is the full list of European dates for Alicia Keys' 2020 world tour
June 5 -- Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
June 7 -- Manchester, U.K., at Manchester Arena
June 8 -- Birmingham, U.K., at Birmingham Arena
June 10 -- London, U.K., at The O2
June 12 -- Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis
June 14 -- Hamburg, Germany, at Barclaycard Arena
June 16 -- Stockholm, Sweden, at Ericsson Globe
June 17 -- Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum
June 19 -- Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 20 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle
June 25 -- Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena
July 1 -- Paris, France, at Accorhotels Arena
July 4 -- Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Center
July 7 -- Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi
July 9 -- Bordeaux, France, at Arkea Arena
July 11 -- Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, at Rockhal
July 14 -- Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena
July 17 -- Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena
July 18 -- Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion
July 20 -- Krakow, Poland, at Tauron Arena
Here are the full list of North American dates for Alicia Keys' 2020 world tour
July 28 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
July 30 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 4 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 -- Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion
Aug. 7 -- Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 9 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 11 -- Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 14 -- New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 16 -- Toronto, Canada at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 18 -- Detroit, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 21 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 25 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 26 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
Aug. 27 -- Denver, Colo., at Bellco Theatre
Aug. 30 -- Seattle, Wash., at WAMU Theater
Aug. 31 -- Vancouver, Canada at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 2 -- Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
Sept. 4 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic
Sept. 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre
Sept. 11 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 15 -- Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
Sept. 16 -- Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 19 -- Orlando, Fla., at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 20 -- Tampa, Fla., at Hard Rock Event Center
Sept. 22 -- Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Arena