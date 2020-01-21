Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced a North American summer tour with special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall.
Hall and Oates will begin their summer tour on March 21 at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, Calif. following a Feb. 28 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
"Can't wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends," Hall said in a statement.
"I'm really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour!" Oates said. "Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can't wait to see you all on the road."
Here is the full list of dates for Daryl Hall and John Oates' 2020 summer tour
March 21 -- Indio, Calif., at Fantasy Springs Resort
March 27 -- Honolulu, Hawaii, at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
March 29 -- Kahului, Hawaii, at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
May 15 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Foxwoods
May 16 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Foxwoods
May 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Mann at Fairmount Park
May 29 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl
May 31 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 3 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
June 5 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
June 7 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
June 10 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 14 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
June 17 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
June 19 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21 -- Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 10 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
July 12 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 14 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 16 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
July 18 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 20 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 22 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 24 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 26 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 28 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 13 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 20 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 22 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 25 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Aug. 27 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 29 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 30 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 2 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion