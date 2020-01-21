Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced a North American summer tour with special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

Hall and Oates will begin their summer tour on March 21 at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, Calif. following a Feb. 28 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

"Can't wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends," Hall said in a statement.

"I'm really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour!" Oates said. "Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can't wait to see you all on the road."

Here is the full list of dates for Daryl Hall and John Oates' 2020 summer tour

March 21 -- Indio, Calif., at Fantasy Springs Resort

March 27 -- Honolulu, Hawaii, at Neal S. Blaisdell Center

March 29 -- Kahului, Hawaii, at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

May 15 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Foxwoods

May 16 -- Mashantucket, Conn., at Foxwoods

May 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Mann at Fairmount Park

May 29 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

May 31 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 3 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

June 5 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

June 7 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

June 10 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

June 17 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

June 19 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21 -- Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 10 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

July 12 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 14 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 16 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 18 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 20 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 22 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 24 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 26 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 28 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 13 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 20 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 22 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 25 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Aug. 27 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 29 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 30 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 2 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion