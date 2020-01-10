Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released on Friday her third studio album titled Rare and a lyric video for the project's title track.

Rare contains 13 songs, including the title track, "Dance Again," "Look At Her Now," "Lose You To Love Me," "Ring," "Vulnerable," "People You Know," "Let Me Get Me," "Crowded Room" featuring 6LACK, "Kind Crazy," "Fun," "Cut You Off" and "A Sweeter Place" featuring Kid Cudi.

The album is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and Tidal.

"HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe..thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it's yours. Hope you like it," Gomez said on Instagram about the release alongside a photo of herself holding the album.

Gomez last released Revival in October 2015.

The title track features the singer commenting on her self-worth. The lyric video was uploaded to her official YouTube page.

"You don't care/ Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?/ Always there/ You don't do the same for me/ That's not fair/ I don't have it all/ I'm not claiming to/ But I know that I'm special, yeah/ And I'll bet there's somebody else out there/ To tell me I'm rare/ To make me feel rare," Gomez sings.