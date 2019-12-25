Madonna cancels final North America concert in Miami due to injury

Pop star Madonna is injured and has canceled her planned concert in Miami. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Music icon Madonna announced an injury has forced her to cancel the final date on the North American leg of her Madame X concert tour.

"As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show," Madonna, 61, wrote on Instagram Tuesday night.

"My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears.They have made it very clear to me that if l'am to continue my tour -- I must rest for as long as possible so that I don't inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button."

She also thanked fans for their support.

People magazine reported the star is still scheduled to tour Europe from January to March.

Madonna hasn't offered details about the nature of her injury.