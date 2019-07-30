Daddy Yankee at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ozuna at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards on February 21, 2019. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina event along with Ozuna and Daddy Yankee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee are set to headline the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina event on Nov. 2.

The event, which celebrates Latin music, will be taking place from the American Airlines Arena in Miami. It will be livestreamed through LiveXLive.com and broadcasted on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Tickets go on sale on Friday through Ticketmaster.

iHeartRadio personality Enrique Santos will be serving as host for the fourth year in a row.

"Every year we proudly host some of the most influential artists in Latin Music and this year will be no different," Santos said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the most important young artists in Spanish Language Pop, Ozuna, as well as the acclaimed 'Big Boss' of Reggaeton Daddy Yankee and the world's hottest entertainer and icon Jennifer Lopez," he continued.

Lopez made headlines recently when she crashed ESPN's broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball to wish her fiance Alex Rodriguez happy birthday.