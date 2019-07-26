July 26 (UPI) -- Icelandic indie folk band Of Monsters and Men is back with new music.

The group released its third studio album, Fever Dream, on Friday, more than four years after the debut of Beneath the Skin in 2015.

Of Monsters and Men consists of lead singer and guitarist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir, singer and guitarist Ragnar "Raggi" Þórhallsson, lead guitarist Brynjar Leifsson, drummer Arnar Rósenkranz Hilmarsson and bassist Kristján Páll Kristjánsson. The band promoted Fever Dream in a tweet Friday.

"We are so excited to share with you our third album 'FEVER DREAM.' It's heavily influenced by being unafraid of expressing yourself. It's about yearning for something greater, embracing your vulnerability and wanting to feel present in a moment," the post reads.

Fever Dream features 11 songs, including the single "Alligator" and the songs "Wild Roses" and "Wars." Of Monsters and Men shared a lyric video for "Wars" on Thursday.

Hilmarsdóttir said in an interview with Forbes published Thursday that she changed up her writing process for the new album.

"I needed it. I was feeling a bit bored. I just felt like I didn't want to go into this third album doing everything I knew worked," the singer-songwriter said.

"It was necessary to make this album cause we could have never made this album if we hadn't thrown everything out of the window that we knew," she added. "And that's also a reason why it took a minute because we didn't just decide to do what we knew would be quick and easy."

Of Monsters and Men is known for the singles "Little Talks," "Mountain Sound," "Dirty Paws" and "Crystals." The group will kick off a new tour Sept. 4 in Washington, D.C.