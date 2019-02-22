Music J Balvin, Ozuna win big at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards By Wade Sheridan ( )

Ozuna holds his nine awards, including his Urban Male of the Year trophy. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Natti Natasha, who was nominated for a whopping 15 awards, holds the five trophies she won. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Christian Nodal takes a bite of his Regional Mexican - Artist of the Year award. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Reik appears backstage with four awards. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo T3R Elemento, who won Sierreno Artist of the Year, walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Piso 21, who was nominated for Video of the Year, walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Thalia was nominated for Artist of the Year - Pop/Rock and Pop/Rock Collaboration of the Year for "No Me Acuerdo." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Youtuber Louie Castro walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Chiquinquira Delgado of "Mira Quien Baila." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo The cast of "Me Caigo de la Risa" walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Beauty queen Migbelis Castellanos. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Youtuber Rosy McMichael. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Anabelle Acosta of "Fat Camp." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Mexican television host Alan Tacher (L) and wife Cristina Bernal walk the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Ximena Cordoba of "En tierras salvajes." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Romanian singer-songwriter Inna. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Singer Jason Cerda. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Musician Alaya walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Dominican model Clarissa Molina. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Gabriel Soto of "Mi marido tiene familia." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Sarodj Bertin of "One Night in Vegas." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- J Balvin and Ozuna were the big winners at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards which took place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla. Balvin took home the award for Artist of the Year for the third consecutive time on Thursday along with Social Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for his collaboration with Karol G "Mi Cama (Remix)" featuring Nicky Jam.

Ozuna, meanwhile, dominated by winning nine awards including Single, Song and Collaboration of the Year for his featured spot on Reik's "Me Niego" alongside Wisin, Tour of the Year and Urban Male Artist of the Year.

Ozuna also earned Song of the Year Pop/Rock and Pop/Rock Collaboration of the Year for "Me Niego," Crossover Collaboration of the Year for his featured spot on DJ Snake's "Taki" alongside Selena Gomez and Cardi B and Remix of the Year for his appearance on "Te Bote Remix" by Nio Garcia, Casper Magico and Bad Bunny featuring Nicky Jam and Darrell.

Reik and Wisin earned five awards each for their work on "Me Niego."

Natti Natasha won four awards including Tropical Song of the Year for "Quien Sabe," Tropical Collaboration of the Year for "Justicia" alongside Silvestre Dangond and Urban Song and Urban Collaboration of the Year for her track with Becky G "Sin Pijama."