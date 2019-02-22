J Balvin, Ozuna win big at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards

Ozuna holds his nine awards, including his Urban Male of the Year trophy. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Natti Natasha, who was nominated for a whopping 15 awards, holds the five trophies she won. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Christian Nodal takes a bite of his Regional Mexican - Artist of the Year award. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Reik appears backstage with four awards. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
T3R Elemento, who won Sierreno Artist of the Year, walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Piso 21, who was nominated for Video of the Year, walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Thalia was nominated for Artist of the Year - Pop/Rock and Pop/Rock Collaboration of the Year for "No Me Acuerdo." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Youtuber Louie Castro walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Chiquinquira Delgado of "Mira Quien Baila." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
The cast of "Me Caigo de la Risa" walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Beauty queen Migbelis Castellanos. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Youtuber Rosy McMichael. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Anabelle Acosta of "Fat Camp." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Mexican television host Alan Tacher (L) and wife Cristina Bernal walk the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Ximena Cordoba of "En tierras salvajes." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Romanian singer-songwriter Inna. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Singer Jason Cerda. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Musician Alaya walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Dominican model Clarissa Molina. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Gabriel Soto of "Mi marido tiene familia." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Sarodj Bertin of "One Night in Vegas." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo