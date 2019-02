Maluma arrives for the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards on October 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maluma paid a special visit to young cancer patients on World Cancer Day and allowed them to cut his hair. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Latin music star Maluma paid a special visit to young cancer patients at Baptist Hospital in Miami and allowed the children to cut his hair.

The pop star made the surprise visit on Monday in honor of World Cancer Day. He said he wanted to show the kids that he is with them.

Maluma was filmed sitting in a chair as patients cut down his shoulder-length hair one-by-one using scissors.

"Our kids at Miami Cancer Institute helped latin music superstar, @maluma get a brand new look!" the hospital said on Twitter alongside a video of Maluma's visit. "Thank you for the memories and the endless smiles!"

Maluma was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards in October and took home the Latin Grammy for Best pop vocal album for F.A.M.E. in November.

