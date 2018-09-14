Bass player Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue arrives on the Red Carpet prior to the 2017 Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2017. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has announced on Twitter that the band is getting back together in the studio to record new music.

"Exciting news! I'll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks! Rock On!!" Neil said on Twitter Thursday.

The reunion comes after Motley Crue called it quits in 2015 following what they said was their final tour.

Neil posted a follow-up tweet where he confirmed that Motley Crue never broke up following the final tour.

"For those of you who don't understand, yes 'the boys' means Motley and we signed a contract not to tour anymore. We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up," he said.

Motley Crue, which also consists of drummer Tommy Lee, bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist Mick Mars, will be the subject of a Netflix biopic titled The Dirt. The film, which currently has no release date, is directed by Jeff Tremaine (Jackass) and stars rapper Machine Gun Kelly as Lee.