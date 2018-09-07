Cher arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cher has announced a new tour that is set to begin in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Cher has announced a new North American tour titled "Here We Go Again" in support of her upcoming ABBA cover album, Dancing Queen.

The tour is set to kick off on Jan. 17 at the Germain Arena in Ft. Myers, Fla., before wrapping up on May 18 at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Cher will also be performing in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Nashville, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston and St. Louis, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers will take place from Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time until Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets purchased online will include one physical or digital copy of Dancing Queen, which is set for release on Sept. 28.

The tour features the same name as film sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which Cher starred in.