Cher to release new album 'Dancing Queen'

Cher attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cher attends the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2017. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Cher will release an album of ABBA covers in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Cher will return with a new album Sept. 28.

The 72-year-old singer shared plans for Dancing Queen, an album of ABBA covers, Thursday following her performance in the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

"I've always liked Abba and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times," Cher said in a statement, according to Variety.

"After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking 'why not do an album of their music?'" she said. "The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I'm so happy with how the music came out. I'm really excited for people to hear it."

Cher recorded and produced Dancing Queen in London and Los Angeles with longtime collaborator Mark Taylor. She teased her cover of ABBA's hit "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" in a tweet Wednesday.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opened in theaters in July, and is a sequel to the 2008 movie Mamma Mia! The original film is based on the 1999 musical Mamma Mia!, which is inspired by ABBA's music.