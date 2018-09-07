Left to right, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba of Blink-182. The band has canceled a planned fall tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Blink-182 have canceled a planned fall tour that was set to begin on Sept. 8, citing health issues surrounding drummer Travis Barker.

The band made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, noting that they will be unable to perform at Riot Fest in Chicago which begins on Sept. 8 and at the Surf Ranch Pros. World Surf League kickoff which beings on Saturday.

Blink-182, who will be replaced by Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday at Riot Fest, also mentioned that they hope to return to the festival in 2019 to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

"Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors' orders. Trav's medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates," Blink-182 said.

"The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band. Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support," Barker added.

Tickets for the canceled concerts will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Barker, 42, was previously hospitalized in June after developing blood clots.