Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Dave Grohl was forced to postpone shows with the Foo Fighters after losing his voice.

The 49-year-old singer and musician rescheduled two concerts in Canada -- Tuesday in Edmonton and Thursday in Calgary -- to Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, respectively.

The Foo Fighters announced the news Monday on its official Twitter account. Grohl joked about U2 singer Bono, who also lost his voice over the weekend.

"FF RESCHEDULE 2 CANADA DATES DUE TO ILLNESS," the band wrote. "'That's the last time I ever make out with Bono' - DG."

Bono was performing with U2 at a show Friday in Berlin when he ended the concert early due to "a complete loss of voice." He said in a statement through U2's rep Sunday he'd soon "be back to full voice."

"So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out," the singer said. "My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience was so inconvenienced."

Grohl and the Foo Fighters will next perform Saturday in Vancouver, B.C., while Bono and U2 will take the stage Tuesday in Cologne, Germany.