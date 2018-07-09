Home / Entertainment News / Music

Jaden Smith posts new 'Syre: The Electric Album' on Instagram

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 9, 2018 at 9:46 AM
July 9 (UPI) -- Jaden Smith celebrated his birthday Sunday by releasing on Instagram a new album that is an electronic reworking of his debut LP SYRE titled SYRE: The Electric Album.

The project is an audiovisual series that can previewed from Smith's Instagram page or experienced in full through the IGTV app.

Smith posted videos for five songs from The Electric Album which includes "ICON?," "Lost Boy," "Ninety," "Fallen," and "B" alongside what appears to be cover art for the release.

The clips feature the rapper performing and floating in the air in a pink sky.

I Am Not An ICON? ELECTRIC

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

It is unclear if The Electric Album will enjoy a wider release. Smith's original SYRE, released in November, peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart.

SYRE: The Electric Album

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

Smith's father, actor Will Smith, made headlines in February. for celebrating SYRE reaching 100 million streams on Spotify by re-creating his son's music video for "Icon."

