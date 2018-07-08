Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 8: Kevin Bacon, Billy Crudup

By UPI Staff  |  July 8, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Chemist John Pemberton, inventor of Coca-Cola, in 1936

-- German dirigible inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838

-- Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller in 1839

-- Former U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller (John D.'s grandson) in 1908

-- Actor Marty Feldman in 1934

-- Actor Jeffrey Tambor in 1944 (age 74)

-- Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Kim Darby in 1947 (age 71)

-- Musician/children's singer Raffi (Cavoukian) in 1948 (age 70)

-- Chef Wolfgang Puck in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Anjelica Huston in 1951 (age 67)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Writer Anna Quindlen in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Kevin Bacon in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Robert Knepper in 1959 (age 59)

-- Country singer Toby Keith in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Rocky Carroll in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor Michael Weatherly in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Billy Crudup in 1968 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Beck (Hansen) in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Milo Ventimiglia in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Lance Gross in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Sophia Bush in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Jake McDorman in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Jamie Blackley in 1991 (age 27)

-- Actor Maya Thurman-Hawke in 1998 (age 20)

-- Actor Jaden Smith in 1998 (age 20)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
